Rev. Robert Brown PflummDecember 16, 1929 - October 12, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Fr. Robert Pflumm, a beloved and faithful priest, died on October 12th, 2020 in Overland Park after a brief battle with pneumonia. He was comforted as he entered the Lord's embrace by several family and friends, including his twin sisters Jane Kelly and Janet Lillis.Fr. Bob was born December 16, 1929 in Shawnee to Louis and Margaret (Hill) Pflumm. He is one of four siblings, having been preceded in death by his brother Joseph. He is survived by his twin sisters, his sister-in-law Doris Pflumm, 15 nieces and nephews and numerous grand nieces and nephews. He often spoke affectionately about his family, who were a frequent topic of his well-loved homilies. He deeply missed his parents and brother.Fr. Bob received a Catholic education at St. Joseph Grade School (Shawnee), Rockhurst High School, and Rockhurst University. He went to seminary at St. Thomas in Denver, Colorado. He was ordained a Catholic priest on June 4, 1960.Fr. Bob served the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas faithfully as a priest for 60 years. His service included time at Christ the King (KCK), St. Peter's Cathedral (KCK), Holy Family (Summerfield), St. Theresa's (Westphalia), Sacred Heart (KCK), St. Patrick's (KCK), Holy Spirit (Overland Park), Holy Cross (Overland Park), and in retirement Holy Trinity (Lenexa), St. Michael's (Leawood), St. Ann's (Prairie Village) and Sacred Heart (Shawnee). He was a devoted shepherd.The lives Fr. Bob touched are known only to God. He was known for his fast, direct, witty, and punchy style, that delivered the truth and love of Jesus Christ in a personal, compassionate and compelling way. . He lived a very full life, loving to exercise, looking his best, traveling and golfing. In his spare time, Fr. Bob loved every minute he could spend in the sun or in his car or with his family and friends. You never knew what car he would pull up in next, you just knew it would be clean!Memorials may be made in his honor to the Priest retirement fund at the Archdiocese, 12615 Parallel Pkwy, KCK 66109.Friends may visit Fr. Bob's body at St. Joseph's in Shawnee from 3-6pm on Thursday, October 15th. The family plans to be present but will be unable to have close contact with visitors. A rosary will conclude the visitation at 5:30pm. His funeral Mass is limited to family and priests. St. Joseph will livestream the 10am funeral on Friday, October 16th on its parish channels.Drive fast to heaven, Fr. Bob. We love you and you will be greatly missed.