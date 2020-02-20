|
Robert C. Gentry October 30, 1930 - February 17, 2020 Dad left this Monday morning on his next amazing adventure. His earthly journey ended peacefully at home with his family at his side. Born in Independence, MO to Carey F. and Pearl M. (Jacob) Gentry; he was the only boy in his family, that also included three sisters, Virginia, May and Carolyn. In 1948, he graduated from William Chrisman High School, in Independence, MO, then went on to serve his country as a US Army officer in the Korean War. When he returned home to the states, he pursued a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Parks Air College in St. Louis. His career allowed him to travel and live in many exciting places including California, Texas, Ohio and Florida, working for TWA, General Electric and finally Pratt & Whitney, where he retired in 1991. Dad had a wanderlust heart, always looking for someplace new to visit and if the visit included riding in a car, well that made it even more special. He was involved in different antique car clubs throughout his life and most recently a member of the local Vintage Car Club in Kansas City. The automobile held a special place in his heart, and rarely was there ever a car that he couldn't "fix". He was always known to carry a small wrench in his left breast pocket, because you never knew when you might need it. Starting at a very young age helping his dad overhaul engines of cars, tractors and motorcycles, his passion grew, and he never stopped collecting the cars he loved. If you knew Bob Gentry, you had a friend! He was always there to lend a helping hand and a smile; his kindness and generosity knew no bounds. Being an Elder in the Restored Church of Jesus Christ, he was an ever-present servant for the Lord, always trying to uphold those Christian values in himself and his family. He leaves behind companion, Maurica Campbell; Blessed with three daughters, Dianne Daub (Robert), Kathleen Kanic (Paul) and Jennifer Edwards, along with four grandchildren, Tiffany Daub Schantz (husband Christopher), Brian Daub, Kelly Kanic, Adam Edwards, and one great-grandchild Lincoln Schantz. His wife of 54 years, Patricia, pre-deceased him in 2006. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Bob's life from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21st at Royer Funeral Home in Oak Grove, MO. His memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23rd at the Oak Grove Restoration Branch, 1203 N. Broadway, Oak Grove, MO 64075. Inurnment at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2020