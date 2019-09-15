Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Gore


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Gore Robert (Bob) Clark Gore, passed away on September 9, 2019. He was born April 14, 1931 in Sydney Iowa, the youngest of four siblings. Joined the Navy in 1949. Retired in 1969. He was a Korean and the Vietnam War Vet. After retirement he moved to Kansas City where he met the love of this life Betty. Where he started his second career at GMS medical. Bob had two children, Nancy and Robert. He leaves behind 7 grandchildren including step grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by his lovely wife, Betty, his brother Austin and his sisters Maxine and Elizabeth. He loved to bowl, square dance and play bridge. He was a diehard Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan. Bob was a generous and loving person. He was easy to be with and enjoyed life. He will be dearly missed by all those whose path he crossed. Visitation will occur on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10am, services to immediately follow at 11am at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now