|
|
Robert C. Gore Robert (Bob) Clark Gore, passed away on September 9, 2019. He was born April 14, 1931 in Sydney Iowa, the youngest of four siblings. Joined the Navy in 1949. Retired in 1969. He was a Korean and the Vietnam War Vet. After retirement he moved to Kansas City where he met the love of this life Betty. Where he started his second career at GMS medical. Bob had two children, Nancy and Robert. He leaves behind 7 grandchildren including step grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by his lovely wife, Betty, his brother Austin and his sisters Maxine and Elizabeth. He loved to bowl, square dance and play bridge. He was a diehard Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan. Bob was a generous and loving person. He was easy to be with and enjoyed life. He will be dearly missed by all those whose path he crossed. Visitation will occur on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10am, services to immediately follow at 11am at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019