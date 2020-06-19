Robert C. "Bob" Johnson
1924 - 2020
Robert C."Bob" Johnson Robert C. (Bob) Johnson, 96, of Roeland Park, KS, passed away on June 15th, 2020. Bob was born on March 18th, 1924, in Oklahoma City, OK, to Elmer and Virginia Johnson. Bob will be interred next to his wife, Glenna, at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Memorial services have not yet been scheduled because of concerns about the spread of Covid-19. Bob was a graduate of West Junior High School in Kansas City, MO; Shawnee Mission Rural High School; and Kansas State College. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the South Pacific with the U.S. Coast Guard. After a long engineering career, he retired from Kansas City Power and Light Company. In 1940, Bob became a member of Southridge Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and sang with the choir. Bob and his wife, Glenna, were very active with Mariners in Mission and participated in many work parties at Presbyterian colleges, seminaries, and camps. He was a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society and was active in quartet and chorus performances. Bob also belonged to the Shawnee Masonic Lodge 54 and the American Legion. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Glenna. He was a proud father of four sons and proud of their wives: Ernest (Carol Marinovich) Johnson, Gerald (Barbara) Johnson, David (Laura) Johnson, and Mark (Linda Khym) Johnson, all of whom survive him. He is also survived by two grandsons, Rob Johnson and Scott Johnson; one granddaughter, Miranda Excell Johnson; two step-granddaughters, Tamar Excell and Megan Excell; five great-grandchildren, Bobby, Hadley, Brayden, Shea, and Cole Johnson; and two step-great-grandchildren, Mila and Savannah Wright. Memorial donations may be sent to the charity of your choice.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 17, 2020
My Great Uncle, Uncle Bob radiated a light that reached so many. I always looked forward to seeing him at our family reunions. He made the world around us all a better place. Godspeed, Uncle Bob. I love you ❤
Kristi Van Lear
Family
June 17, 2020
Life is a gift to us. The way you live your life is a gift to family and friends. Bob made life a fantastic journey.
De. Walter Myers
Classmate
