Robert C. Taylor
October 25, 1947 - October 31, 2020
Blue Springs, Missouri - Robert Carl Taylor, 73, passed away on October 31st. The family will greet friends from 2:00 – 4:30pm., on Sunday, November 8th at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Private funeral services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the chapel, with a recording of the ceremony being made available on the his profile page at www.speakschapelcom for those unable to attend. Robert was born in Harrisonville, Missouri on October 25, 1947, to Eileen and Carl Taylor. He graduated from Truman High School as a member of their very first graduating class in 1965. After serving his country in Vietnam, he married Linda Hall in 1970. They moved to Blue Springs in 1972 where they started their family. Robert started working at Ford Motor Company and stayed there until he retired in 1998. Following his years at Ford, you could find Robert tinkering around at Realm Construction, ensuring equipment and trucks were cared for. He was always an avid athlete, and had years of being a runner, a walker, and a cyclist. He loved his family, cooking, coffee, going to the DMV, walking with his friend Jerry Weatherspoon, watching the sun set from his condo in Anna Maria Island, officiating swim meets, cooking for swimmer girls, and Blue Springs High School football and their players. He is survived by his wife, Linda, and daughters Cindy (Paul) Kirtley, Cathy Phillips, Sarah (Paul) Dorey and his son Robert (Crystal) Taylor, his brother Roy (Terri) and sister Carol Taylor. His grandchildren include Chelsea Stuart, Paul Kirtley, Riley Kirtley, Parker Kirtley, Andrew Hennessey, Maggie Phillips, Connor Phillips, Lizzie Dorey, McKenna Dorey, Samantha Dorey, Lauren Taylor, and Kate Taylor. Great grandchildren include Remi and Kynlea Stuart. Robert also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the cancer care at The University of Kansas Health System. Donations can be made payable to The University of Kansas Health System and mailed to Fund Development, 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 305, Westwood, KS 66205 or visit https://www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving/donate
