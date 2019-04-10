|
Robert Carl Hedberg Robert C. Hedberg, 82 of Lee's Summit, MO passed away APRIL 3, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00am Thursday April 11, 2019 at Langsford Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday April 10 from 6-8 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to or Boy Scouts of America. Robert was born Jan. 18, 1937 to Carl Alvin and Dorothea Louise Simmons Hedberg. He worked and retired from Jackson Co. Public Works Dept. after 33 years of service. He was owner and operator of Summit Survey. Robert was active with Troop 220 of the Lee's Summit Christian Church. So many will miss his outgoing spirit, his generosity, his stories and his smile. Survivors include his children Lisa (John) Doherty and Randy (Cheryl) Hedberg, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 816-524-3700
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2019
