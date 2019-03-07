|
Robert "Bob" Charles Hurshey Robert "Bob" Charles Hurshey, age 85, passed away March 1, 2019. He was born in Kansas City, MO to Steven A. and Anna M. Hurshey on June 4, 1933. He served in the Air Force during the Korean conflict. He was a remodeling contractor for many years before retiring in 1995. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, one sister and a stepson. He leaves wife, Mary Jane Hurshey, two daughters Peggy Hurshey and Connie Lawson, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and three stepdaughters. Private graveside services at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 7, 2019