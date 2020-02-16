|
|
Robert Clark On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Bob Clark, loving husband and father, passed away unexpectedly at age 65. Bob was born on April 4, 1954, in Pensacola, Florida. He was married to his wife, Sharon, for almost 40 years and they raised two children, Natalie and Griffin. Bob was the president of PI Consulting Group for 30 years and a member of The Church of the Resurrection Downtown. A sports lover, Bob was a lifelong Cornhusker fan and diehard Chiefs fan. He played tennis and golf and enjoyed following these sports on television. Bob will be remembered for his kind-hearted and warm nature. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Don Clark, and his mother, Roberta "Bertie" Baker. He is survived by his wife Sharon, daughter Natalie, son Griffin, brothers Don and Brian, nieces and a nephew. A memorial fund has been created in Bob's name at the Church of the Resurrection Downtown. Memorial contributions can be made out to Church of the Resurrection and sent to 1522 McGee, Kansas City, MO 64108.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020