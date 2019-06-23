Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St William Catholic Church
Naples, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cloughley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Cloughley


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Cloughley Obituary
Robert Cloughley With his loving wife, daughter, and family at his side, Robert Joseph Cloughley joined our heavenly father June 18, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born April 25, 1934 to Agnes Marie and John Patrick Cloughley in Kansas City, where he grew up with six siblings. He was baptized, confirmed and served as an altar boy at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. On January 29, 1955 he was wed to Lois Ann Walgenbach, and for 64 years he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a successful salesman with his quick wit, beaming smile, and enviable work ethic, and retired to Naples, Florida, where he loved to golf. As a Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holder and Red Coater, he continued to root for Kansas City teams throughout his life. Bob is survived by his daughter, Janis Cloughley Smith, and her husband James Smith, along with their 4 children. A Celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, July 6th at 11:00 am at St William Catholic Church in Naples, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church, at 3333 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.