Robert Cloughley With his loving wife, daughter, and family at his side, Robert Joseph Cloughley joined our heavenly father June 18, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born April 25, 1934 to Agnes Marie and John Patrick Cloughley in Kansas City, where he grew up with six siblings. He was baptized, confirmed and served as an altar boy at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. On January 29, 1955 he was wed to Lois Ann Walgenbach, and for 64 years he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a successful salesman with his quick wit, beaming smile, and enviable work ethic, and retired to Naples, Florida, where he loved to golf. As a Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holder and Red Coater, he continued to root for Kansas City teams throughout his life. Bob is survived by his daughter, Janis Cloughley Smith, and her husband James Smith, along with their 4 children. A Celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, July 6th at 11:00 am at St William Catholic Church in Naples, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church, at 3333 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111.

