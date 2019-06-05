Robert "Bob" Corkill Robert (Bob) Eugene Corkill, 86, of Holden, Missouri passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on November 3, 1932 in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska to Edward and Mary (Kohl) Corkill. He moved from Scotts Bluff, Nebraska to Kansas City, Missouri in 1946. While attending high school he met and later married the love of his life Barbara Jean Garnier. Bob was an Air Force veteran having served for 10 years. Bob is survived by their 9 children that they raised while living in the Westport area, Guardian Angel Parish for 36 years. Bob and Barbara retired to Holden Missouri in 1997, enjoying their 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren while becoming a part of the Holden community and enjoying life on the Ranch. Bob is also survived by his siblings from the Casper, Wyoming area. Bob is preceded in death by Mary (Kohl) Gilbreath and Barbara Corkill. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 pm on Thursday, June 6, with a Rosary at 6 pm at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131. Funeral Services will be 10 am Friday, June 7 with burial at Mt. Moriah Cemetery with full military honors. A reception will follow the burial at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences and full obituary may be found at www.mtmoriah.net.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary