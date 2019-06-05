Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Corkill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Corkill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "Bob" Corkill Robert (Bob) Eugene Corkill, 86, of Holden, Missouri passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on November 3, 1932 in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska to Edward and Mary (Kohl) Corkill. He moved from Scotts Bluff, Nebraska to Kansas City, Missouri in 1946. While attending high school he met and later married the love of his life Barbara Jean Garnier. Bob was an Air Force veteran having served for 10 years. Bob is survived by their 9 children that they raised while living in the Westport area, Guardian Angel Parish for 36 years. Bob and Barbara retired to Holden Missouri in 1997, enjoying their 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren while becoming a part of the Holden community and enjoying life on the Ranch. Bob is also survived by his siblings from the Casper, Wyoming area. Bob is preceded in death by Mary (Kohl) Gilbreath and Barbara Corkill. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 pm on Thursday, June 6, with a Rosary at 6 pm at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131. Funeral Services will be 10 am Friday, June 7 with burial at Mt. Moriah Cemetery with full military honors. A reception will follow the burial at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences and full obituary may be found at www.mtmoriah.net.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now