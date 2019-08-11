|
Robert "Bob" D. Berner Robert (Bob) D. Berner, age 64, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home in Kansas City, KS. He was born on February 21, 1955 in Kansas City MO to William H. and Jean W. Berner. He was a Shawnee Mission East HS graduate and played football at Emporia State and Wichita State University. He married Sylvia Strecker on May 6th, 1979 at Wilson Lake, KS. He worked as a Sales Manager for Grainger, Federal Office Products and Pay-LESS. Through the years, Bob was passionate about sports, music, hunting, and spending time with loved ones; he loved his family above all else. He is survived by his former wife, Sylvia; their daughters, Jessica, Lindsay, Sarah, and Brianna; his brother, Bill; his sisters, Barbara Boyarsky & Sue Anne (Susie) Magana his grandchildren, Kevin, Liam, & Riley; many nieces, nephews, cousins & Gunnar "Gunny Bunny," his German Shepherd. Private family service to celebrate Bob's life at Wilson Lake.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2019