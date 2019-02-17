Robert D. Scheibe Robert D. (Bob) Scheibe died unexpectedly at the age of 84 on February 8, 2019 at his home in Overland Park, Kansas. He was raised in Marysville, Kansas as the sixth of seven children. He had perfect attendance in school from kindergarten through high school, which was something that typified his life and career. He was a devoted man that always made time to be present to support his wife, children and grandchildren; and he always worked hard as a teacher and then business administrator, sometimes taking a second job to provide for his family. His career included stints with schools in Bogue, Kansas and Burlingame, Kansas, and positions with Philips Petroleum, the Kansas City Public Library, and Immaculata High School. Bob graduated from Emporia State Teachers College where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. He was an officer in the Naval Reserve and served on the USS Braine destroyer in the Philippines. Later in life, he earned a Masters degree from Kansas State University. He raised his family in Shawnee, Kansas, and after retiring, owned and operated the Rose Garden Bed & Breakfast in Hermann, Missouri with his wife, Janet, before eventually returning to Overland Park. He was an avid sports fan, and for many years, attended the full NAIA tournament in Kansas City. Playing bridge, singing and traveling by car were among his passions. He was preceded in death by his father Rudy, mother Mildred, brother Claude, sister Sandra Rogers, and wife Janet. Bob is survived by his sister Reita Bargmann, sister Dorothy Warren, brother Don Scheibe, sister Charlotte Phippen, son Doug Scheibe and his wife Jane and their children Eliza and Jack, and his daughter Kristin Liechty and her husband Johnny and their children J.D. and Josh. A service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. In his memory, gifts can be made to Crossroads Community Church, P.O. Box 23, Nevada, MO 64772.

