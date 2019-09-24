Kansas City Star Obituaries
Services
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
View Map
Robert D. Shinneman


1974 - 2019
Robert D. Shinneman Obituary
Robert D. Shinneman Robert Dean "Bobby" Shinneman, 45, a lifelong Liberty resident, passed away September 22, 2019. Visitation begins at 1:00 pm, followed by services at 2:30 pm, on Thursday, September 26, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty. Burial in Glenridge Cemetery. Remembering Bobby's love for dogs, memorials are suggested to Wayside Waifs. Bobby was born January 19, 1974, in North Kansas City, MO. He graduated from St. Pius X High School and was a member of the Carpenters' Union. Survivors include his father and step-mother, Ron and Elaine Shinneman; mother, Verna Shinneman; son, Logan Shinneman; sister, Lori Eimer, her husband Kevin, and their children Paul and Shelby; sister, Lisa Shinneman; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 24, 2019
