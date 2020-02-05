Home

Robert D. Stulz Robert D. Stulz, 80, of Kansas City, MO passed away on February 3, 2020. Robert was born on November 26, 1939 in St. Louis to Alois and Muriel Stulz. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Jay Brett Stulz. He is survived by his son Marc and Marc's mother Janet, sister Marjorie Adler, Nephew Randy (Meg) Adler, Niece Lisa (Jerry) Bernard and many grandnieces & grandnephews. A Memorial Service will take place at 2:00pm on Sunday, February 9 at 2:00pm at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holy Angels School, 10450 Ellerbe, Shreveport, LA.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020
