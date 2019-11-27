|
|
Robert Dale Oertwig Bob was born July 15, 1944 and passed from this life on November 23, 2019. He was a proud valued Hallmark employee retiring on his 39th anniversary in 2003, spending most of his career in the Building Engineering Department. Bob was a passionate dog lover. His favorite pastimes were spending time with his son, golfing, fishing and carpentry projects. He is survived by his son Rodney, daughter-in-law Peggy and Rodney's mother, Sharon, of the home. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar Oertwig and Essie Maye Smith Love, his brother Duane Oertwig and his step-brother Clifford Seckington. Memorial services will be Saturday, November 30th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield, Missouri. Family visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Purdin Cemetery in Purdin, Missouri Memorials to the may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2019