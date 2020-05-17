Robert Dean Aley Robert Dean Aley, 78, Shawnee, KS, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Olathe Hospice House. A private mass will be held for Bob at Good Shepherd Church, followed by a private burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Topeka, KS. To honor Bob's faith-filled devotion to Catholic Education, in lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the St. Thomas Aquinas Guardian Angel Fund: www.stasaints.net/guardianangel Bob was born March 19, 1942, in Topeka, KS, the son of Charles and Dorothy Aley. Bob attended Conception Seminary from 1960 '65. He faithfully served 45 years in Catholic Education: Hayden High School, Topeka, KS ('65-'78); Sacred Heart High School, Salina, KS ('78-'83); Aquinas High School, Shawnee, KS ('83-'88); and St. Thomas Aquinas, Overland Park, KS ('88-2010). Bob cherished his time serving as a Guidance Counselor and Spiritual Director, where he inspired and shaped the lives of many students. Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Teresa, and together they raised six children: Melanie (Nate) Klover, Aaron Aley, Tiffany (Mick) Coleman, Megan (Dave) Scharpenburg, Joel (Amanda) Aley, and Resa (Matt) Thomas. One of his proudest legacies in life is his 14 grandchildren: Andrew, Addi, Christian, Aiden, Carson, Dillon, Marcus, Mady, Ellie, Jaxon, Tyler, Bennett, Davis, and Corbin. Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com. Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia Lenexa, KS, (913) 438-6444
Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.