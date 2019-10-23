|
Robert Dennis Collins Robert Dennis Collins "Bob" born November 24, 1950, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born and raised in New York, Bob loved and excelled in all sports. He managed a Bagel store in Roslyn, NY, where he acquired the nickname Bagel Bob. He married Diane in 1989 and had four wonderful children, Emily, Joseph, Jake and Robert. In 1998, Bob and his family moved to Overland Park, KS to be near his father, Joseph and brother, Mike. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes, father, Joseph and brother, Kenneth. He is survived by his wife, Diane, children, Emily McGrath, Joseph, Jake, and Robert Collins, brother, Mike Collins, son-in-law, Brian McGrath, sisters-in-law, Linda Collins and Deborah Camuti and brother-in-law, Paul Camuti, and many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6:00 PM 7:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 7:00 PM at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210. To leave fond memories and condolences for the family, visit www.johnsoncountyfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019