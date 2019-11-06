|
Robert Dewitt Elmer Robert "Bob" Dewitt Elmer, age 86, of Bonner Springs, Kansas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Alden-Harrington Funeral Home from 1-3pm. Bob will be buried next to his wife Elizabeth in the Bonner Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church or the Catholic Charities Hospice Community. Bob was born on August 23, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri and was the eldest of four children born to Matthew "Bus" & Marjorie (Roark) Elmer. Bob grew up in Mission, Rosedale, Monticello and Bonner Springs. He graduated from the Bonner Springs High School in the Class of 1951. It was at Bonner Springs High School where Bob met and courted the love of his life Elizabeth "Betty" Wendt. They were united in Holy Matrimony on November 22, 1951 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bonner Springs, where they were lifelong members. Bob & Betty made their home and raised their three sons in Bonner Springs. Bob's hard work ethic honed on the family farm and later at the KC Star led him to the field of building construction, where he specialized as a drywall finisher. He became a construction foreman at EJ Walter Plastering Company, and later was a general manager at REW Materials in Kansas City and Sierra Gypsum in Sacramento, CA. During that time, Bob also was proud of his service as a Bonner Springs Council member and his tenure on the chain crew at Bonner Springs High School football games with his high school classmates. He also was a custom home builder and built several homes in the Bonner Springs and surrounding area. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and in 2011, by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Elmer. Survivors include his three sons; Steve Elmer of Tonganoxie, KS., Dr. Jeff Elmer and wife Jeanne of Shawnee, KS., and Mike Elmer and wife Carleen, of Oklahoma City, OK., Five grandchildren; Cody Elmer, Andrew Elmer and wife Ursula Gurney, Dr. Ryanne Elmer Brown and husband Matt, Ethan Elmer, Jacquelyn Elmer Wilsey and husband Clayton. Four great-grandchildren; Jaxson, Olivia, Michael and Daniel. Three siblings; Jean Ann Belt of Texas, David Elmer and wife Stephanie of Springhill, KS., Janet Baird and husband Don of Springfield, Missouri. Bob was blessed with many extended family, church and lifelong friends. He will always be remembered for his hard work ethic, quick wit, storytelling and laugh.
