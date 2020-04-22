Home

Robert Dixon Robert Dixon "Bobby D", 79 of K.C. Mo passed away April 17-2020 after battling cancer He is preceded in death by his parents Gene and Dode Dixon, Brother David Dixon He is survived by : Brother Richard Dixon of Pittsburgh Pa., Sister Irene Rehrig of K.C. Mo,. Sons Jeff Airington of Kearney Mo., David Dixon of Parkville Mo. , daughter Dana Fike of Catoosa Ok. 9 grandchildren 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild A memorial service will be held at a later time T.B.D
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 22, 2020
