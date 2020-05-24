Robert E. Atteberry Robert "Bob" Atteberry, 89, died at his home on May 20, 2020. Preceding him in death is his wife, Catherine Kerr Atteberry. He is survived by his son, Christopher and his wife Diana, daughter Karen Eugster and her husband Steven, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff of Vitas Health Care for their care during his illness. A private service will be held at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.