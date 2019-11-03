|
|
Robert E. Flaspohler Robert E. Flaspohler, 95, of Westwood, KS., born August 20, 1924 to Harry Flaspohler and Cecilia Borges, passed away quietly on October 28 at Benton House in Lenexa, KS. "Bob," as his many friends and relatives knew him, grew up in Glasgow, Missouri. He spent many hours as a young boy hunting and fishing with his grandpa and swimming with friends in the Missouri river. Shortly after moving to Independence to work at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant he joined the Army. As a member of the "Greatest Generation" he served in Germany and France until the war's end. Following the war he attended the University of Missouri, where he graduated with a degree in Public Administration. He was always proud to be a Missouri "Tiger." Shortly thereafter he married Minerva Aholt and in 1950 they moved to Kansas City in order for him to accept a job with General Motors and to start their family, retiring after 35 years. He forged many lifelong friendships at GM and retired in 1985. Never satisfied with just one job and always "antsy" for another challenge, he ventured into a number of other projects, including painting, construction, and rental properties. His later years included trips to Lansing to counsel inmates returning to civilian life and working in the St. Mary's Food Kitchen. Bob was a long-time member of the GM Retirees Club and the Knights of Columbus. He lived in the same house in Westwood, KS for over 50 years where he served on the City Council during the 1970s. "Grandad" was always there and ready to help when the kids and grandkids needed a helping hand with car trouble, family projects, and household repairs. Bob was a lifelong parishioner at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roeland Park, KS where he frequently volunteered for many maintenance projects at the Church and school. He proudly sent all four of his children to Bishop Miege High School. Always with a smile on his face and a compliment or kind word for everyone, he will be greatly missed by his extended family. Survivors include his wife Min, Don Flaspohler, (Nancy), David Flaspohler, Ken Flaspohler (Kim), Mary Pyle (Ed), 15 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Services will be held on November 9 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5250 Mission Rd. Roeland Park, KS 66205. A Rosary will be held at 9:00AM, followed by Visitation until the Mass begins at 10:30. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019