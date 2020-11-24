Robert E. Hawkins

November 12, 2020

Lenexa, Kansas - Robert E. Hawkins, Sr. 92, of Lenexa, KS passed Thurs. Nov. 12, 2020. A graveside service will be 1PM Tues. Nov. 24th at Mt. Olivet Catholic Catholic Cemetery, Raytown, MO. Bob was born November 19, 1927 in Raytown, MO to Roberts and Billie (Ashour) Hawkins. He graduated from Raytown High School in 1945 before going on to attend Benedictine College. Bob's career started in the dairy business before he eventually went on to be a deputy sheriff in Jackson County, MO. The majority of his working life was spent in the automotive industry as a salesman of beer and beverage trucks. He had customers from all over the United States. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time especially in Canada and Montana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son William "Mike" Hawkins in 2006 and his son Steve Hawkins in June of 2020. He is also preceded by his first wife Rothanne Hawkins, grandson Brett Hawkins, and his sisters Beverly McCullough and Margaret Reid.

He is survived by his son Robert "Bob" Hawkins, Jr.(Nanci), 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and his brother Bill Hawkins of Ann Arbor, MI.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 8745 James A Reed Rd, Kansas City, MO 64138





