Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert E. Johanson With sadness in their hearts and gratitude for his long life, the family members of Robert E. (Bob) Johanson, Kansas City, MO, said goodbye to their beloved husband, father and grandfather on April 22, 2019. Bob was born March 28, 1930 on a farm near Badger, Iowa to Naomi Davis and Swedish immigrant, Samuel Johanson. As a child he attended a one room school. Bob graduated from Fort Dodge High School. He was drafted during the Korean War and while serving in Germany, played semi pro baseball. Upon his return he worked at the Badger Cooperative grain elevator becoming the youngest farm cooperative manager in Iowa. Being contacted by Iowa State, he helped develop a curriculum for agriculture business marketing industries. Bob married June Hovey in 1955 and they lived in Ames, Iowa. He graduated from ISU while managing a grain elevator at Jewell and later Iowa Falls, Iowa. In 1961 he moved to Kansas City to work at Farmland Industries establishing a management consulting division. He retired in 1988 as an executive vice president. Bob served on many boards including Mercantile Bank, First Federal Savings and Loan and the North Kansas City School Board. A longtime member of Village Presbyterian Church, he served as a deacon and Stephen Minister. He was a long time participant in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Bible study. Bob was blessed with many years of travel as well as golf, tennis and gin rummy with friends at Mission Hills Country Club. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. He is survived by June, his wife of 63 years, children Kimberly, Kyle (Terri), Grant (Kristina) and Laura (Brian) Fay. Bob will also be remembered fondly by his grandchildren Frederick, Otto and Julia Hof; Haley and Erik Johanson; Katherine Johanson, Brittni and Bailee Steinle; Samuel, Elias and Jacob Fay. He was preceded in death by his sister Velma, brother Donavon and his parents. The funeral service will be held Thursday, May 16th at 2:00pm at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS. The Johanson family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Brighton Gardens and Ascend Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care during Bob's final months and weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to the Village Presbyterian Foundation, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS, 66208, or a . Condolences may be expressed at www.kccremation.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019