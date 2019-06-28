Robert E. Klusman Robert E. Klusman, age 69, passed away June 25th, 2019 in an automobile accident. Bob was born on Feb. 12, 1950 to Albert and Mary Ann Klusman. He was a life-long resident of Lenexa, KS. He went to Hutchinson Community College before moving on to Kansas University. Bob owned and operated the Lenexa Butcher Shop, and in later years was self-employed as a Concrete Finisher. Bob was an avid sports fan especially when it came to his beloved Jayhawks, the KC Chiefs and Royals. He loved hunting, being outdoors, and gardening. His tomato garden was over-abundant every year. But mostly, Bob loved to be with friends and family. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Mary Ann Klusman, and brother Steve Klusman. He is survived by his brother John Klusman, sister Sandy Holthouse (Bill) and two nieces Stefanie and Rebecca. Services will be at Holy Trinity Church , 13615 West 92nd Street Lenexa, KS. Visitation will be 09:30-10:30am, with Mass at 10:30, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Great Plains SPCA or Unleashed pet rescue.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 28, 2019