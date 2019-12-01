|
Robert E. Miller Robert E. Miller of Lenexa, Kansas passed away on November 23, 2019 at the age of 92. Born in Eastland Texas in 1927 to William and Cloey Miller, he was the second of three children, and one of two who were deaf. The family moved to Kansas so Bob and his sister could attend the Kansas School for the Deaf in Olathe, where Bob became an outstanding track and football athlete. His speed on the field earned him the nickname "The Olathe Flash" as well as a spot in the 1947 KU relays, where he had three first-place, one second-place, and a third-place finish. As one of only two competitors from the United States to participate in the 1949 Deaflympics in Copenhagen, Denmark, he raced in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter races and the long jump, earning a silver medal in the 100-meter event. After finishing school, Bob worked his entire career as a printer, first for the Kansas City Star and then for Allied Signal. Bob was active in the deaf community his entire life and was especially interested in collecting and categorizing items for the William J. Marra Museum of Deaf History and Deaf Culture. His favorite meal was always dessert. He is survived by his wife, Karen Miller, daughter Darlene Westhoff and her husband Mark, son Danny Miller and his wife Angie, five grandsons, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Irene, his son Dale Miller, and his siblings Dick Miller and Molly Crabb. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd from 25 p.m. at the Museum of Deaf History, Art and Culture in Olathe, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Museum of Deaf History, Art and Culture, where Bob was a regular volunteer.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019