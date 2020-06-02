Robert E. Owsley Robert E. (Pops) Owsley, 89, of Raymore, MO, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Kansas City Hospice House surrounded by his family. Robert was born on July 11, 1930 in Paducah, KY, the son of Evert and Irma Hodges Owsley. He graduated from Ballard County School, after which, he worked for the Deena Art Mold company for a short time. He went into the Marine Corps serving his country for 22 years and attaining the rank of Captain. He was there for the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, and the Cold War. You'll never find a more proud veteran. After retiring from the Marine Corps, he embarked on a second career at Proctor & Gamble and retired after 22 years of service. He was a beloved member of the Peculiar Methodist Church and also a member of the American Legion. Favorite pastimes included yard work and traveling. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Billie Jo Owsley of 53 years, his parents, a sister, and a brother. Surviving members of his family include his daughter, Linda R. Boyce and husband Jeffery of Raymore, MO; a granddaughter Carrie J Bucklin and husband Denny, one great granddaughter, Meredith Rae Bucklin, all of Cedar City, Utah; and a brother, Harry Owsley and wife Betty of Libertyville, IL. Pops will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother. He was a joy to everyone he met. An outdoor memorial service with adherence to COVID-19 restrictions will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Peculiar United Methodist Church, 20521 S. School Rd, Peculiar, MO, with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery in Albany, Georgia. The family requests contributions be made to Peculiar United Methodist Church-Memorial Fund in lieu of flowers at P. O. Box 207; Peculiar, MO. 64078. Arrangement: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, MO 816.322.5278