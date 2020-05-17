Robert E. Riley Robert E. Riley of Raytown, Mo. passed away May 9, 2020 at the age of 96. His family and friends knew him as Riley, Tince, Bob, dad and grandpa. He vowed to marry Margaret Masters in elementary school and on Feb. 9, 1947 he did. They recently celebrated their 73rd anniversary. During WWII, he was in the 4th Armored Division, 35thTank Battalion 3rd Army group and fought in the European Campaigns which included The Battle of the Bulge. He received three Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal and a Purple Heart. He was a Custom home builder in the Kansas City area since the 1950's. In retirement, he volunteered his skills and was proud to have assisted with restoring the old fire station that now houses the Raytown Historical Society. A supporter of all school, sports and activities of his daughters and grandchildren which included games, plays, events, rodeos, dance recitals and pageants. He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church, KC, Mo. Survivors include his wife Margaret; daughters Linda Riggs and Beverly Mettlen (Dean); grandchildren Justin Mettlen (Lorinda), Lisa Kearney (Jason), Sarah Schartau (Shane); great grandson Colby Schartau. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. Private burial on May 18th, arrangements by Park Lawn (Memorial Park, K.C). Full Obituary at parklawnfunerals.com. To receive notification of the future Celebration Of Life service, e-mail us at RobertRileyMemorial@gmail.com. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.