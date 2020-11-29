1/1
Robert E. Stroud
1931 - 2020
April 3, 1931 - November 21, 2020
Mission Hills, Kansas - Robert E. Stroud, 89, of Mission Hills, Kansas, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 with his family and chaplain by his side.
Robert was born April 3, 1931 in Granite City, Illinois. He proudly served his country in the Air Force in the early 1950s, where he played basketball and was player-manager of his baseball team in the Okinawa Air Force League. After graduation from Greenville College in 1959, Robert moved his wife Marla, daughter SueAnn, and newborn son Rob Jr to Kansas City to build an insurance business with his beloved brother Paul. Over the next 50 years Robert traveled the world, growing the IAC Group of companies throughout the U.S. and the Pacific region with his brother, family, and valued colleagues.
Robert served as a trustee for his college for 44 years and as a director of local banks for 37 years. Robert enjoyed memberships in several golf clubs around the country, creating great memories with dear friends and family for over 50 years.
Robert was passionate about his faith, family, service, golf, and work. He shared these passions with his family, and some of their fondest memories include learning to keep score at Royals games and receiving his pointers on the golf course. Robert made lifelong cherished friendships and positively touched countless people throughout his life.
Robert is survived by his large, loving family of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, who will dearly miss him and his incredible humor, intelligence, kindness, guidance, and support.
The family thanks the compassionate and skilled care given to Robert by the teams at Santa Marta Senior Living and Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care this past year.
A private service for Robert at Park Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery next week will be followed by a public Celebration of Life next year after pandemic restrictions ease. Robert will be buried next to his daughter Laura, who preceded him in death. Memorial gifts may be sent to Greenville University, Development Office, 315 E. College Avenue, Greenville, IL 62246.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
