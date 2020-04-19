|
|
Robert Edward Dearing Robert Edward Dearing passed away peacefully, in his home, April 14, 2020 after a courageous battle against cancer and other illnesses with immediate family members at his side. He will be missed by many who admired him for his generous and charming personality. Bob was born June 8, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri to his parents James Coy and Margueritte Dearing. He graduated Northeast High School in 1958 and maintained those close friendships throughout his lifetime. Bob spent a brief time at William Jewel College. Throughout the years, he was employed by Montgomery Ward, Bearing Distributers of Kansas City, Best Foods, Trans World Airlines, Ford Motor Company and Positive Identifications, Incorporated. After becoming the proprietor of Positive Identifications, Incorporated, he continued the business under the title Kelly Dawn Systems, Inc., which currently operates throughout the United States and internationally. Bob was an active member of Blue Hills Country Club. He cherished the memories of golf with his wife and friends, and the lifelong friendships he established on and off the golf course. His travels around the world with his family were filled with laughter, joy and love. As a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palm Desert, California, the weekly homily given by Father Howard Lincoln became Bob's goal to lead a good life and appreciate all the blessings life had given him and reminded everyone to take turns pulling into the exit lane in the church parking lot. Bob is survived by his high school sweetheart, Marilyn, wife of 59 years; his daughter Kelly Jo Dearing of Lee's Summit, Missouri; granddaughter Kelsey Nicole Dearing-St. Clair of Kansas City; brother James Earl (Alice) Dearing of Kansas City, Missouri; sister-in-law Charlotte Hancock of Raymore, Missouri; brother-in-law David Lynn Williams (Mary) of Lee's Summit, Missouri; sister-in-law Sue Williams of Kansas City, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Dawn Renee Dearing; brothers Phillip Eugene and Bill Dearing; brother-in-law Donald Williams; brother-in-law Mike Hancock, and mother and father-in-law Threldon and Marguerite Williams. A private family gravesite burial will be held. A celebration of Bob's life of love, joy, happiness and success will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate, "In Robert Edward Dearing's Memory," to one of the following: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 43775 Deep Canyon Rd., Palm Desert, CA 92260; St. Luke's Hospice, 3516 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO 64111; via web: and click donateCondolences to the family may be offered at www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020