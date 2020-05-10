Robert Edward Knitter Robert "Bob" Edward Knitter passed away peacefully in his sleep alongside family on Wednesday, April 29, 2020,at the age of 65, after a long-fought battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his mother and father: Irene Knitter-Cunningham (Stolzenbach) (2013) and Edward J. Knitter (1985). Bob was born on November 11, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. In 1956, he moved with his family to the greater Kansas City area, where he spent the remainder of his life. Growing up, he spent his time playing baseball, and working with his family at his parent's roller rink in Grandview, MO. He graduated from Ruskin High School in 1972, and went on to earn an accounting degree from UMKC in 1978. On May 22, 1976, Bob married Judy L. Nutt, who he had known from his days of working at his parent's roller rink. The two would remain side by side for the next 44 years, and together they would raise four children in Raymore, MO. With life-long aspirations to be his own boss, Bob purchased a little real estate company in Raymore, MO, in 1986. Over the next 34 years, he would work tirelessly to build this small company into a growing, successful business that he was proud to call his own: Coldwell Banker All American Realty. In 2012, Bob was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, and was told he only had months left to live. However, through the grace of God, he was able to fight for seven and a half years, and became a miracle in his own right. While facing countless trials and tribulations, Bob refused to give up. He continued to work every day, and provide as he always had. He was dedicated to caring for his family, and would do so until the end. Bob meant a lot to the people in his life. Above all else, he was a loving husband, and an amazing father. His greatest joy was watching his children learn, grow, and succeed. He saw himself as a protector and a provider, and his mission was to shield his family from pain and give them a life better than his own. Bob is survived by his wife Judy, his children Chris (Whitney), Ryan (Diana), Ashley, and Lindsey, his sister Bonnie (Richard) Hubler, and his stepfather Gene Cunningham. The family is sincerely thankful for all the amazing medical staff that cared for Bob over the last seven and a half years. Without your talents, our time with Bob would have been cut far too short. Through your efforts, you helped provide years worth of invaluable memories, and we are eternally grateful. Due to COVID-19, services will be held in a few weeks' time at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Raymore, MO. Please visit BobKnitter.com for further updates.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.