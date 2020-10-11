Robert Edward Turgeon
August 6, 1926 - September 25, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Robert Edward Turgeon of Kansas City, MO, passed away at his home on September 25, 2020. Services will be held Saturday, October 17 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2 E. 75th St., Kansas City, MO. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30AM, Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Burial immediately following Mass at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Raytown, MO.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Rockhurst University Scholarship Fund, 1100 Rockhurst Rd., Kansas City, MO 64110.
Bob was born August 6, 1926 in Kansas City, MO to Margarette and Cyril Turgeon. A life-long member of St. Elizabeth Parish, Bob attended Rockhurst High School and Rockhurst College, graduating in 1948. He served in the U.S. Navy on the aircraft carrier USS Lexington during WWII. Bob was married for 60 years to Stella Mae McCaffrey-Turgeon. He was the longest-serving civilian member of the KC Police Retirement Board. He also served on the Board of the Visiting Nurses Association, as well as other boards and associations. Bob was a distinguished commercial real estate broker and insurance agent for over 70 years.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Marge and Cy, sisters Ann and Sue, and wife Stella. Survivors include his children Patricia (Dennis), Stephen (Julie), Pamela (Larry), Jeanne, Joan (Paul) and Tom, ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Attendance at the services will be limited due to social distancing requirements. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
Bob would often part friendly family and social gatherings with a smile and a phrase that would seem to suit well as his epitaph, one last time, he would say, "I'm mad and I'm leaving!" Bye Bob.