Robert Eldon Gann Jr.
Robert Eldon Gann, Jr. Robert (Bob) Eldon Gann, Jr., 65, passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2020. Bob was born on January 30, 1955 in North Kansas City, Mo. to Elsie and Bob Gann, Sr. The first in his family to attend college, he graduated with honors from the University of Missouri, Columbia. Bob put down roots in Minneapolis, where he started his own family and commenced his career as a Certified Public Accountant, working briefly at Ernst & Young before establishing his business, Intrepid Financial Group, Inc., which he ran until his passing. Bob was a gregarious, generous spirit who loved to make people laugh. Bob always had a joke on the tip of his tongue, accompanied by his infectious belly laugh that was impossible to resist, regardless of how many times you'd heard the joke. He was an eloquent storyteller and writer, a phenomenal dancer, an avid golfer, and the life of the partyBob was outrageous. Bob was a hard worker and dedicated to his clients. He enjoyed treating others and never turned down a great steak. His familyhis three children and seven grandchildrenwere his pride and joy. Bob is survived by his daughters Bridget Hickman and her husband, Noah, and Georgia Dohrmann and her husband, Andrew; son and best friend Robert Eldon Gann III; and sisters Gloria Silvers and husband, Duane, and Marylou Campbell. He is "Grandpa Gann" to grandchildren Kahl, Elsie, Mary and Heather Hickman; Robert Eldon Gann IV; and William and Josephine Robert Dohrmann and "Uncle Bob" to his many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Mary Dodd, and the extended Bachmeier family. Bob is predeceased by his parents and his niece, Courtney Robbins. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all those strangers-turned-acquaintances who had the simple pleasure of sitting next to him at Benihana. Memorial services will be held in both the Twin Cities and Kansas City at a later date.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
