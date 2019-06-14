|
Dr. Robert Emery Schulman Dr. Robert Emery Schulman, 82, of Lawrence, Kansas passed away peacefully at his home on June, 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday June 18 at 11:00 am, at the Lawrence Jewish Community Congregation at 917 Highland Drive, Lawrence KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Lawrence Jewish Community Congregation or the LMH Health Foundation-Oncology Department https://www.lmh.org/foundation/donate-online/. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com
Published in Kansas City Star on June 14, 2019