Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 843-5111
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawrence Jewish Community Congregation
917 Highland Drive
Lawrence, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schulman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert Emery Schulman


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Robert Emery Schulman Obituary
Dr. Robert Emery Schulman Dr. Robert Emery Schulman, 82, of Lawrence, Kansas passed away peacefully at his home on June, 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday June 18 at 11:00 am, at the Lawrence Jewish Community Congregation at 917 Highland Drive, Lawrence KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Lawrence Jewish Community Congregation or the LMH Health Foundation-Oncology Department https://www.lmh.org/foundation/donate-online/. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com
Published in Kansas City Star on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now