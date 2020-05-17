Robert Emmett Taylor Jr. Robert Emmett Taylor, Jr. passed away quietly on May 11, 2020 at the age of 98. Robert was born September 19, 1921 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Robert and Camylle Taylor. He was the oldest of four siblings. Bob remembered living through the depression as a child when the family came close to losing their home. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1939, he entered the University of Nebraska, and worked his way through college with various part time jobs. He graduated in 1943 with a mechanical engineering degree and a commission in the US Army Combat Corps of Engineers. He served during WWII in France, Germany, and Austria. He obtained the rank of Captain and participated in the Battle of the Bulge. On April 1, 1944, during a 3 day leave from the army, he married Betty Kendle Taylor. After the war he was employed by the Burlington Northern RR. He and Betty lived in Aurora, IL, St. Paul, MN, Overland Park, KS, and finally Newnan, GA. In 2018 Robert moved to Barnesville, GA where he lived with his daughter and son-in-law. Bob was a hard worker and a wonderful father. He enjoyed spending time with his family, mowing the lawn (even at age 98), and attending church. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty of 65 years, and brother Dean Taylor. Surviving family members are siblings Richard Taylor of Charlotte, NC, and Phyllis Cummins of Lincoln, NE; children Bob Taylor, III (Marsha), Judy Andrews (Joe), and Gerald Taylor (Lisa). He has nine grand-children and 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A family graveside service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln, NE, on Saturday, May 16. There will be a memorial service held at Heatherwood Baptist Church in Newnan, GA at a later date. In lieu of flowers we request that contributions be made to First Baptist Church, Barnesville, GA; Heritage Presbyterian Church, Lincoln, NE; or Heatherwood Baptist Church, Newnan, GA. To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www. williams-westburyfuneralhome .com. Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Taylor family.



