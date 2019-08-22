|
|
Robert Eugene Jones Jr. Robert "Bobby" Eugene Jones, Jr., 55 of Higginsville, MO passed away on August 20, 2019. Bobby was born on January 25, 1964 in Kansas City, MO. He loved to sing and dance to Pop Music of the 70's, M&Ms, Goldfish Crackers, Butterscotch Candy and School Buses. He had a massive Frisbee collection. Bobby liked to be with people. He liked to make plans and follow thru on them. As a kid, Bobby liked dancing, jumping on the trampoline, camping with his family and going to the lake. Bobby lived at home and attended the Greater Kansas City Foundation for Retarded Citizens and moved to Higginsville Habilitation Center in 1979. He was preceded in death by his mother Jean Ann Jones and his grandparents John Vernon Walker, Jr., Jean Lucille Walker, William Paul Jones and Mary Alice Jones. Bobby is survived by his father Robert Eugene Jones, Sr., two sisters Karen (Michael) Mills, Mary (Joe) Thompson, two nieces Sarah & Emily, one nephew Andrew as well as numerous aunts, uncles and extended family. Memorial contributions may be made in Bobby's name to , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 and/or Gilda's Club Kansas City, 21 West 43rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64111. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, August 23 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. A Funeral Service will take place at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 24 at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 22, 2019