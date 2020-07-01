Robert Eugene Wiseman Robert Eugene Wiseman, 87, passed from this life on June 25, 2020. Bob was born in Blackwell, OK on Aug. 31, 1932 to Agnes Alfreda (Lindstrand) and Floyd Cain Wiseman. He had two siblings, Mabel (Vetter) and Lester. After serving in the Army, he worked for A.D.T. Until he retired. Bob's marriage to Elizabeth Eileen (Schleicher), July 1956, produced two daughters. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Eileen, sister, and brother. Bob married Mickey (Aletta (Ginn) Rogers, May 2001. They enjoyed many years together, traveling and time at the Lake of the Ozarks. He is survived by his wife, Mickey, daughters Robin (Wayne) Converse and Jan (Ron) Taylor, five granddaughters, fourteen grandchildren, and Mickey's children and grandchildren. A private service will be held at Maple Hill Funeral Home July 2, 2020.



