Services
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
Robert F. Brown Sr.


Robert F. Brown Sr.


1935 - 2019
Robert F. Brown Sr. Obituary
Robert F. Brown Sr. Robert F. Brown, Sr., 84, of Kansas City, KS, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, February 22nd from 4-6:00 PM with Masonic Services following at 6:00 PM at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, KS. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, February 23rd 10:00 AM, at Porter Funeral Home. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to: ALS Assoc.,1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington DC 20005, , 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 11267 Strang Line Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215. Bob was born February 18, 1935, in Kansas City, KS to Robert O. and Lola L. "Irene" (Leathers) Brown. He served his country in the United States Navy. For 45 years he was the Wyandotte County Auditor and later became the Legislative Auditor when the county and city combined. He retired in 1999. He was a member of Maywood Community Church for 50 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Abdallah Shrine, Jesters, and High 12. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Joann G. Brown, his children, Robert F. Brown, Jr. (Lori), Cynthia Nill (Bart), Candace Wagner (Richard), seven grandchildren, Robert F. Brown, III (Yapheh), Richard W. Wagner, Jr. (Rebekah), Jesse W. Brown (Amanda), C. Jacob Wagner (Ashley), Samuel B. Wagner (Alexis), Annabelle G. Nill, and Charles R. Wagner and great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Forgeron.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2019
