Dr. Robert "Bob" F. Cerza Dr. Robert (Bob) F. Cerza, 75, of Kansas City, MO, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Liberty, MO. He was born on January 12, 1944 in Chicago, IL. He was a graduate of Maine T.H.S. East, Harvard College, Northwestern University Medical School, and Washington University Medical Center. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mary J. Cerza. He is survived by his wife Mary Kay, daughter Stephanie (Clark) Morris, grandsons Jacob and Austin Morris, brother James (Sharon) Cerza, sister Joanne (Ray) Garross and numerous nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Harriman-Jewell Series (hjseries.org). Arrangements: Cremation Society, 5561 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, MO. 64154
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019
