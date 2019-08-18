Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Services
Signature Funerals
406D E. Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-214-5174
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Signature Funerals
406D E. Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Robert Farris


1931 - 2019
Robert Farris Obituary
Robert Farris Robert (Bob) L Farris, age 87, died peacefully July 31, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia and is survived by his daughters Cynthia McBride and Leann Shines, step-children Shannon Lykins, Mary Beth Golden and Chris Golden, seven grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and multiple nephews and nieces. He was born in Kansas City, MO on October 5, 1931. He lived in Northeast Kansas City and attended Assumption Grade School. After moving to Saint Louis in his teens, watching Browns games sparked a love of baseball that never left him. He coached girls' softball teams for 15 years including both his daughters. Bob worked for many years for Best Foods as a Salesman. He also worked as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor at Kansas City Community Center for more than 20 years. Family, friends, and others whose lives Bob touched are invited to Signature Funerals at 406 Bannister Road, Suite D KCMO on August 24, 2019 from 2-4 to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, talk about Bob. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019
