Robert"Bob"Fowler Robert "Bob" Fowler passed away on March 21, 2019 at KU Medical Center at the age of 66. He was born on January 15, 1953 in Hutchinson, KS to Eileen and Gerald Fowler and was the youngest of three sons. After graduating from Hutchinson High School, Bob attended KSU and later went on to get his MBA at KU. He was employed at Hallmark Cards for over 25 years and spent the last six years with Burns and McDonnell as a Corporate Project Procurement Manager. He was planning to retire at the end of 2019. Bob and his wife, Amy, were married for almost 38 years and he was a very proud father of five and grandfather of four. He was very involved in his children's lives as they were growing up; both coaching and attending many baseball, soccer and basketball games. Bob especially enjoyed the campouts and experiences of being a Boy Scout dad. Bob was also an avid sports fan and followed both the Royals and Chiefs closely. Bob served on the board of directors for CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties for many years and afterward continued as an active volunteer at many CASA events. Bob was also very involved with his church family at Overland Park Community Church. Bob was one of the most loving, caring and trusting people you would ever meet. He is now reunited with his son, Kevin, who died in August 2017. He leaves behind to cherish so many wonderful memories, his wife, Amy and children Matt (Sheena), Whitney, Steven and Garrett and also his grandchildren Cameron, Eva, Leyla and Skyla. He also leaves behind his two brothers and a large extended family. We love you and you will forever hold a special place in our hearts. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Overland Park Community Church, 14800 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary