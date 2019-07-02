Home

Robert Francis McGuire Bob McGuire went to heaven while he was sleeping on June 28th , 2019, to be reunited with his wife, Mary Anne. He was born in Greenbrier County West Virginia on February 2nd , 1927. Bob attended Greenbrier Military Academy by way of a football scholarship. He graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Forestry and worked for Osmose Wood Preserving Company for more than 40 years. He married Mary Anne Ellison on September 15 th , 1956. Bob loved singing, golf, laughing with friends, and his family. He was preceded in death by his wife. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 6422 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS on Wednesday, July 3rd at 11:00 with lunch following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . He is survived by his children: Cindy Hardgrove and husband Sam of Fort Worth, TX; Malinda McGuire of Lenexa, KS and Rob McGuire of Bonner Springs, KS. Grandchildren: Lindsy Wilmot, Sarah Hardgrove, Kaitlyn Summers, Mitchell McGuire, Anna McGuire, Sam McGuire and Jack McGuire.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 2, 2019
