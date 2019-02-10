Resources More Obituaries for Robert Kobe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert G. Kobe

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert G. Kobe Robert G. Kobe, 94, of Overland Park, KS, passed peacefully at home, Monday, January 28, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, February 23rd at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 8311 W. 93rd St., Overland Park, KS. Rosary 9:30 a.m., Visitation 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.. Luncheon immediately following Mass. Inurnment, with his wife Helen, to be held this Spring at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Bob, "Big Ben", especially loved reminiscing and wishes for friends/family to stand and share happy memories with the group during his luncheon Robert was born August 15, 1924 to Peter and Mary (Mikulic) Kobe in Kansas City, KS. The Croatian family resided in the Strawberry Hill community of KCK. Robert lived a life of devotion and service to his family, country, church, work and friends. He was a Radioman in the US Navy where he served in both WWII and the Korean War. October 13, 1951, Robert married the love of his life, Helen Hotujec, whom he met at a Holy Family Catholic Church dance. They were married 67 years and raised six children. He worked for SW Bell (AT&T) for more than 30 years, was a Member of the Telephone Pioneers and retired in 1986. Always a champion for others, Robert then volunteered for Stan Cramer's Televised "Call for Action" broadcast show. For 27 years he helped local consumers achieve honest and fair business dealings. His servant heart kept him extremely active at Holy Cross Catholic Church, including Marriage Encounter Groups and as President of the Sunshine Club. Robert had no strangers and was kind to everyone he met. He was good natured, unselfish and always willing to share his time and extensive knowledge with those in need. A firm handshake with a direct welcoming eye carried thru till the conversations end was his signature and honor. Robert was always athletic exercising three times weekly into his last days. "Use it or lose it", he would say! Robert also enjoyed eating wonderful home cooked meals and deserts made by his wife and later his helpers. All of which he enjoyed sharing with family and friends. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, one half-brother and three half-sisters, four biological brothers and one sister. He is survived by his children: Debra Lindsey, Stilwell, KS; Marsha (Steve) Harmon of Leawood, KS; Kristine Kobe, of Torrance, CA; Robert P Kobe, Patty (Nicole) Kobe, and Kathy Kobe of Overland Park, KS. Grandchildren Taylor and Matthew Warden of Torrance, CA. and sister, Sr. Celine (Catherine) Kobe SCL. Condolences may be left at skradskifh-kc.com Flowers for the February 23rd services may be sent to Holy Cross Catholic Church.



