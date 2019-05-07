Robert Giamalvo Robert Giamalvo, 63, of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8th at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9th at 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home; burial following in Valley Memorial Gardens, Grain Valley. Robert was born on June 1, 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri, son of Charles and Irene (Jackson) Giamalvo. He graduated from Northeast High School in 1973 and from UMKC and its Pharmacy School in 1978. He was a part of the Alumni Association and worked as a pharmacist for 41 years at SPALITTOS Pharmacy in northeast Kansas City. Robert is preceded in death by his parents. His survivors include his wife of 42 years, Christine Giamalvo of the home; siblings, Betty Ann Hill (Rick) of Kansas City, MO, Chuck Giamalvo (Barbara) of Pheonix, AZ and Barbara Blum of Raymore, MO; sister-in-laws, Carol Vonderahe of Grain Valley, Joanne Palluck of Independence, MO and Sharon Palluck of Kansas City, MO; and many nieces and nephews.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary