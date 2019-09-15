Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Yohe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Graham Yohe


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Graham Yohe Obituary
Robert Graham Yohe Robert Graham Yohe passed away on Saturday, September 7. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri,on December, 9, 1956 to Betty Yohe and Spencer Yohe. He graduated from KU and owned a leasing financial services company. Rob married Madeline Voorhees Yohe in 1983. He cherished family and is survived by Madeline, son Graham Yohe of Overland Park Kansas,daughter Amy Ballou-Voorhees of Kansas City, Missouri, grandchildren Chloe and Hunter Vondemkamp of Topeka, Kansas, brothers, John Yohe of Phoenix. AZand Thomas of Denver, CO and his wife Nancy. A service will be held from 11-12 on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at McGilley's State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd., KCMO. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now