|
|
Robert Graham Yohe Robert Graham Yohe passed away on Saturday, September 7. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri,on December, 9, 1956 to Betty Yohe and Spencer Yohe. He graduated from KU and owned a leasing financial services company. Rob married Madeline Voorhees Yohe in 1983. He cherished family and is survived by Madeline, son Graham Yohe of Overland Park Kansas,daughter Amy Ballou-Voorhees of Kansas City, Missouri, grandchildren Chloe and Hunter Vondemkamp of Topeka, Kansas, brothers, John Yohe of Phoenix. AZand Thomas of Denver, CO and his wife Nancy. A service will be held from 11-12 on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at McGilley's State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd., KCMO. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019