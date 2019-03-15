Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Robert Gunther
More Obituaries for Robert Gunther
Robert H. Gunther

Robert H. Gunther Obituary
Robert H. Gunther Robert H. Gunther was born March 17, 1932 and passed away March 13, 2019. He worked many years with his parents at Gunther Supply, continuing the successful business after their retirement. In 1968 he married the love of his life, Doris Reedy, who preceded him in death. They enjoyed many happy years together, dancing, entertaining, and traveling. He leaves behind neighbors who were family by choice, one sister-in-law, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation 10am, Funeral Service 11am Saturday, March 16, at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman, Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd. KCMO. Burial to follow.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2019
