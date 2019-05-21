|
Robert H. Mabes Robert H. Mabes, 95, died May 17, 2019 at Lakeview Village, Lenexa, KS. Bob was born July 26, 1923 in Kansas City, MO to Eric and Pearl Mabes. Bob resided in Prairie Village, KS for over 50 years. He retired from Kansas City Power and Light and enjoyed traveling and gardening. Bob was preceded by his wife of 65 years, Mary R. Mabes and is survived by daughters Deborah, Susan and Nancy, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life service will be 7:00 pm Tues. May 21 at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. For full obituary please visit www.kccremation .com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2019