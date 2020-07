Bob Merrill, my husband's lifelong friend and mine for more than 60 years, together with his late wife, Gigi were MOST special "extended family" for us. Including Bob's beautiful singing at our 1956 Park College Chapel wedding, what cherished memories we have of PLENTEOUS Merrill-shared fun, challenges, and blessings!! Our heartfelt condolences to each and all of the Merrill family.

Bob and Gail Batchelor, Orange, TX

E. Gail Batchelor

Friend