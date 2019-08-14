Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hanna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Hanna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Hanna Robert "Bob" Hanna of Prairie Village, KS, passed away on August 10, 2019, one day short of his 84th birthday. Bob was born August 11, 1935 in Kansas City, MO to Forest and Mary Hanna. He was a graduate of Southwest High School, Kansas City, MO, and the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. In 1963 he was hired by American Hospital Supply Corporation that later became Baxter International. Bob loved tennis, fishing, hunting, spending time at their second home at the Lake of the Ozark, talking politics, and M-I-Z-Z-O-U football and basketball. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Forest and Mary Hanna, and brother, John. He is survived by his loving wife, Estelle, sons Mark and Brad and his wife Jill, grandchildren Emily, Megan, Brayden, Laney, brother and sister-in-law, Forest and Janet Hanna, and sister-in-law, Gloria Hanna, and many loving nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at the Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208 at 2pm on Friday, August 16. The visitation will be that same day at the Village Presbyterian Church from 1-2pm. Bob will be buried in Mount Moriah, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, Bob wanted to continue to show his support and love for Estelle by asking for contributions be made to - Heart of America Chapter, 3846 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, KS 66208.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now