|
|
Robert "Bob" Hanna Robert "Bob" Hanna of Prairie Village, KS, passed away on August 10, 2019, one day short of his 84th birthday. Bob was born August 11, 1935 in Kansas City, MO to Forest and Mary Hanna. He was a graduate of Southwest High School, Kansas City, MO, and the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. In 1963 he was hired by American Hospital Supply Corporation that later became Baxter International. Bob loved tennis, fishing, hunting, spending time at their second home at the Lake of the Ozark, talking politics, and M-I-Z-Z-O-U football and basketball. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Forest and Mary Hanna, and brother, John. He is survived by his loving wife, Estelle, sons Mark and Brad and his wife Jill, grandchildren Emily, Megan, Brayden, Laney, brother and sister-in-law, Forest and Janet Hanna, and sister-in-law, Gloria Hanna, and many loving nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at the Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208 at 2pm on Friday, August 16. The visitation will be that same day at the Village Presbyterian Church from 1-2pm. Bob will be buried in Mount Moriah, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, Bob wanted to continue to show his support and love for Estelle by asking for contributions be made to - Heart of America Chapter, 3846 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, KS 66208.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019