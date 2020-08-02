1/
Robert Harold Larson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Harold Larson Robert Harold Larson (Bob) Westwood Hills, Kansas passed away July 24 at KU Medical Center. He was born March 26, 1943. He was the son Harold and Anne Larson and brother Bruce. He graduated from Clay Center, KS High School in 1961, He graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in electrical engineering. He was a member of Sigma Chi. He joined IBM in Kansas City. In KC he was an active member of Jaycees, Junior Achievment and Kansas City Ski Club. He will be greatly missed by cousins and many friends including Ellen Johnson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved