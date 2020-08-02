Robert Harold Larson Robert Harold Larson (Bob) Westwood Hills, Kansas passed away July 24 at KU Medical Center. He was born March 26, 1943. He was the son Harold and Anne Larson and brother Bruce. He graduated from Clay Center, KS High School in 1961, He graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in electrical engineering. He was a member of Sigma Chi. He joined IBM in Kansas City. In KC he was an active member of Jaycees, Junior Achievment and Kansas City Ski Club. He will be greatly missed by cousins and many friends including Ellen Johnson.



