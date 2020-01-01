|
Robert "Bob" Heath Robert "Bob". Heath, 91, passed away December 27, 2019. Visitation will be 5-7PM Thursday, with Rosary being prayed at 7PM, January 2nd at Christ the King Church, 3024 N. 53rd St., KCK. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00AM Friday at Christ the King Church. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to The Heartland Honor Flight, PO Box 843930, Kansas City, MO 64184. Bob was born Feb. 23, 1928 in Kansas City, MO. He served in the US Coast Guard during WWII and worked 36 years for the U.S. Postal Service. Bob was one of the founding fathers of WYCO Sports Assoc., where he and Margaret (2017) his wife of 67 years made sure all the neighborhood kids had a place to compete and have fun. He coached his boys and many others thru the years. Bob loved his KU Basketball and was so proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Mark Heath (Sherry), Karen Hunter (Roger) and Joe Heath (Peg); grandchildren, Buck Heath (Denise), Drew Hunter (Marci), A.J. Heath (Jamie), Austin Hunter (Cheryl); great grandchildren, Hannah, Abbie, Hayden, Harper, Chase, Briggs, Sara and McKenzie. Bob was preceded in death by parents Jack and Mary (Stranimier) Heath and wife Margaret. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.skradskifh-kc.com <http://www.skradskifh-kc.com>
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020